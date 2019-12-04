Home

POWERED BY

Willie Parrish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Parrish Obituary
Willie Parrish, Jr.

July 25, 1957 - November 29, 2019

Durham

The passing of Mr. Willie Parrish, Jr., age 62, on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home is being announced by his loving wife Constance.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Willie Parrish and his mother, Ruby Parrish who survives him.

A celebration of Willie's life will be held at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, North Carolina, 27572 on Friday, December 6th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 p.m.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -