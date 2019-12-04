|
Willie Parrish, Jr.
July 25, 1957 - November 29, 2019
Durham
The passing of Mr. Willie Parrish, Jr., age 62, on Friday, November 29, 2019, at his home is being announced by his loving wife Constance.
A native of Durham, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Willie Parrish and his mother, Ruby Parrish who survives him.
A celebration of Willie's life will be held at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, North Carolina, 27572 on Friday, December 6th; Family Visitation at 12:00 noon and Celebration of Life Service at 12:30 p.m.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 4, 2019