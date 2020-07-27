Elder Wilma Yvette "Toddie" Harris-Evans



December 04, 1952 - July 23, 2020



Durham, North Carolina



Elder Wilma Yvette "Toddie" Harris-Evans, 67 transitioned to take her heavenly rest on July 23rd, 2020.



Elder Wilma was born December 04, 1952 in Durham, North Carolina to Gilbert Edwards and Yvonne Isom of whom she proceeded her death in 2016. She is survived by her father Gilbert (Daphne), husband Ronald Evans, daughters Jerri Harris and Sherri Harris, son Jamaal Lipscomb, brothers Grant Brown (Darlene) and Patrick Edwards, sisters Sharon Brown and Angel Brown (Frederick), grandchildren Darius Harris, Dione Harris, Sherema Harris, Briana Owens, Mia Harris, and Mykia Mitchell and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.



Please join us celebrating her life Monday morning August 03, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park at 2515 NC Hwy 55, Durham, North Carolina, 27713. Viewing 10-11 am. Celebration Service 11 -12 noon.



Floral arrangements should be sent to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. at 2502 NC-55, Durham, NC 27713.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store