1/1
Wilma "Toddie" Harris-Evans
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elder Wilma Yvette "Toddie" Harris-Evans

December 04, 1952 - July 23, 2020

Durham, North Carolina

Elder Wilma Yvette "Toddie" Harris-Evans, 67 transitioned to take her heavenly rest on July 23rd, 2020.

Elder Wilma was born December 04, 1952 in Durham, North Carolina to Gilbert Edwards and Yvonne Isom of whom she proceeded her death in 2016. She is survived by her father Gilbert (Daphne), husband Ronald Evans, daughters Jerri Harris and Sherri Harris, son Jamaal Lipscomb, brothers Grant Brown (Darlene) and Patrick Edwards, sisters Sharon Brown and Angel Brown (Frederick), grandchildren Darius Harris, Dione Harris, Sherema Harris, Briana Owens, Mia Harris, and Mykia Mitchell and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

Please join us celebrating her life Monday morning August 03, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park at 2515 NC Hwy 55, Durham, North Carolina, 27713. Viewing 10-11 am. Celebration Service 11 -12 noon.

Floral arrangements should be sent to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. at 2502 NC-55, Durham, NC 27713.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Glennview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Glennview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved