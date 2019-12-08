|
Wilton B. Foster
June 28, 1929 - December 5, 2019
Louisburg
Wilton Brantley Foster, 90, of Louisburg and formerly of Durham transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1929 to the late John and Mattie Murphy Foster. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Tunnel Foster; brothers, Joe, Elmo, Jeff, John Jr., Tom, and Billy Foster; and sisters, Annie Rue Foster and Berta Moore.
Wilton loved his family, and though he had no biological children, he thought of his nieces and nephews as his own. Wilton was a member of Guess Road Baptist Church in Durham. He drove an ice cream delivery truck all over North Carolina for more than twenty five years working for Sealtest which is now Breyers. Wilton also had a love for airplanes and motorcycles.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:30pm – 3:15 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549, where funeral services will follow at 3:30 pm with the Reverends Dan Tilley and Doug Moore. Entombment will follow at the Foster Family Cemetery.
Wilton is survived by his sisters, Rachel Denton, Lucy Denton, Lois King, and Linda Rich; a sister-in-law Reva Foster; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 8, 2019