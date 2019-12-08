Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
919-496-3161
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:30 PM
Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
804 N Bickett Blvd
Louisburg, NC 27549
View Map

Wilton B. Foster


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilton B. Foster Obituary
Wilton B. Foster

June 28, 1929 - December 5, 2019

Louisburg

Wilton Brantley Foster, 90, of Louisburg and formerly of Durham transitioned peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born on June 28, 1929 to the late John and Mattie Murphy Foster. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Tunnel Foster; brothers, Joe, Elmo, Jeff, John Jr., Tom, and Billy Foster; and sisters, Annie Rue Foster and Berta Moore.

Wilton loved his family, and though he had no biological children, he thought of his nieces and nephews as his own. Wilton was a member of Guess Road Baptist Church in Durham. He drove an ice cream delivery truck all over North Carolina for more than twenty five years working for Sealtest which is now Breyers. Wilton also had a love for airplanes and motorcycles.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 2:30pm – 3:15 pm at Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services, 804 N. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, NC 27549, where funeral services will follow at 3:30 pm with the Reverends Dan Tilley and Doug Moore. Entombment will follow at the Foster Family Cemetery.

Wilton is survived by his sisters, Rachel Denton, Lucy Denton, Lois King, and Linda Rich; a sister-in-law Reva Foster; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made to www.lancasterfcs.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lancaster Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -