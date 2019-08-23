Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Brooks & White Chapel
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Brooks & White Chapel

Wilton James "Will" Dickerson Jr.


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilton James "Will" Dickerson Jr. Obituary
Wilton James "Will" Dickerson, Jr.

December 23, 1967 - August 20, 2019

Hillsborough

Wilton James "Will" Dickerson, Jr. age 51 died Tuesday at his home. He was born in Durham County to Linda Repass Dickerson and Wilton James Dickerson, Sr. of Timberlake, NC who survives. Will was an US Army Veteran. He was owner and operator of Will Dickerson Electric, INC. He was a professional scuba diver.

In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Michael Todd Dickerson (Cherry) of Rougemont, one niece, Laura Dickerson, one nephew Alec Dickerson both of Rougemont; his uncle, Paul Watkins of Durham and his aunt, Penny Pickett of Bahama.

The family will receive family and friends 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Brooks & White Chapel.

The memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. David Chambers officiating.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 677 Timberlake, NC 27583.

Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now