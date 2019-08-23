|
|
Wilton James "Will" Dickerson, Jr.
December 23, 1967 - August 20, 2019
Hillsborough
Wilton James "Will" Dickerson, Jr. age 51 died Tuesday at his home. He was born in Durham County to Linda Repass Dickerson and Wilton James Dickerson, Sr. of Timberlake, NC who survives. Will was an US Army Veteran. He was owner and operator of Will Dickerson Electric, INC. He was a professional scuba diver.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his brother, Michael Todd Dickerson (Cherry) of Rougemont, one niece, Laura Dickerson, one nephew Alec Dickerson both of Rougemont; his uncle, Paul Watkins of Durham and his aunt, Penny Pickett of Bahama.
The family will receive family and friends 1:00 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Brooks & White Chapel.
The memorial service will be 2:00 PM Saturday at Brooks & White Chapel with the Rev. David Chambers officiating.
Memorials may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 677 Timberlake, NC 27583.
Condolences may be made to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 23, 2019