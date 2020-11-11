1/
Winder "Roy" Wilson
1930 - 2020
Winder "Roy" Leroy Wilson

December 10, 1930 - November 8, 2020

Hillsborough

Mr. Winder "Roy" Leroy Wilson passed away on Sunday, November 8 2020 in Burlington. Mr. Wilson was born on Wednesday, December 10, 1930 to the late Winder Webb and Laylon Ellington Wilson. Roy grew up here in Hillsborough and was an active deacon at Mars Hill Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and stayed a very active member in his community through the years. Roy aka "Daddy Wilson" helped is daughter Denise to co-coach the Orange High School softball team for many years. He was employed as an engineer with Western Electric and AT&T, but he also considered himself a weekend farmer. His family says that Roy was never happier than when he was on his tractor or lawn mower.

In addition to his parents, Roy was proceeded in death by his dear wife Garl-Dean Rippy Wilson and sister Edna W. Watkins. Those left to cherish his memory include his three daughters, Gail Smith (Jerry), Denise Wilson (Lila), Ann Creech (Ricky); his four grandchildren, Christie Sullivan (Brandon), Jeff Smith (Dawn), MacKenzie Creech, Zach Creech; great grandchildren, Lukas, Asher and Kallie, his two siblings, Louise Ball and Bob Wilson; a close family friend, Frank Everhart and many extended family members.

A visitation for Roy will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Walker's Funeral Home in Hillsborough. Funeral services will be at Walker's Funeral Home on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 2:00pm and will be officiated by Pastor Daniel Gregory.

Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough is honored to assist the Wilson family.

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
NOV
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Walker's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
204 N Churton St
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-2121
