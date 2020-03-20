Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387

Wren Ann Lu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wren Ann Lu Obituary
Wren Ann Lu

Durham

Wren Ann Lu, infant daughter of Kaitlin Solera Lu and Eric Lu, was unexpectedly stillborn, her spirit flying to heaven, March 16 in NYU Hospital, New York. In addition to her loving parents, Wren Ann is also survived by her grandparents, Meg and Jose Solera of Durham, great-grandmother Natty Solera of Miami, uncle and aunt Josh and Jessica Solera of Houston, grandparents Katherine Yang and Min Lu of Cary and aunt Nicole Lu of New York City. Rabbi Melissa Simon will conduct a private graveside service Friday in Maplewood Cemetery. Arrangements are with Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -