|
|
Wren Ann Lu
Durham
Wren Ann Lu, infant daughter of Kaitlin Solera Lu and Eric Lu, was unexpectedly stillborn, her spirit flying to heaven, March 16 in NYU Hospital, New York. In addition to her loving parents, Wren Ann is also survived by her grandparents, Meg and Jose Solera of Durham, great-grandmother Natty Solera of Miami, uncle and aunt Josh and Jessica Solera of Houston, grandparents Katherine Yang and Min Lu of Cary and aunt Nicole Lu of New York City. Rabbi Melissa Simon will conduct a private graveside service Friday in Maplewood Cemetery. Arrangements are with Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2020