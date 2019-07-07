|
|
Wyola H. Joyce
Durham
Wyola H. Joyce, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Zeola and WM Hair. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Joyce was also predeceased by two children, Denise Catherine Joyce, Harold Ray Joyce; and her twin sister, Myola Smith.
Mrs. Joyce retired from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. after over 30 years of dedicated service.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Joyce; children, James "Jimmy" Joyce Jr., Vickie King (Scot), Linda Griffin; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Nesbitt (Bob), Margaret Poole (Larry), Catherine Flamion (Bud); and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 8th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9th at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 7, 2019