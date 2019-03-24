Home

Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Red Mountain Road
Rougemont, NC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Red Mountain Road
Rougemont, NC
Zora L. Torain

Zora L. Torain Obituary
Zora L. Torain

Rougemont

The family of Zora L. Torain, age 88, announces her passing which occurred on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, N.C. 27704. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, N.C. 27572, at 2:00 p.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019
