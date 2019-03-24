|
Zora L. Torain
Rougemont
The family of Zora L. Torain, age 88, announces her passing which occurred on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Hock Family Pavilion, 4023 N Roxboro Street, Durham, N.C. 27704. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at New Red Mountain Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 Red Mountain Road, Rougemont, N.C. 27572, at 2:00 p.m., with a family visitation one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 24, 2019