A. Clarke Miller M.D.


1935 - 2019
A. Clarke Miller M.D. Obituary
Miller, A. Clarke, MD
Nov. 27, 1935 - Oct. 4, 2019
Dr. Miller passed away on October 4, 2019 due to pancreatic cancer. Born in Massillon, Ohio on November 27, 1935 to Albert Clarke Miller and Katherine Evans Miller. He was educated in Massillon/Canton schools. He was an Eagle Scout. He gave up his Senior year of high school to begin his college career at Ohio State University at age 16. He graduated in 1955 and went on to Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia where he received his Doctor of Medicine degree. He interned in New York and served his residency at Mound Park Hospital in St. Petersburg, FL. He joined the US Air Force during Viet Nam and after three years was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Dr. Miller married Patricia Wilson, the mother of his children in 1962 and they relocated to Sarasota in 1969. They were divorced in 1973. He practiced orthopaedic surgery in Sarasota until 2004. He was on the staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital.
Clarke was always politically active and was elected to Sarasota County Hospital Board in 1972. In 1976 he waged a campaign for US House of Representatives against James Haley. Although unsuccessful, his interest in politics continued.
Clark is survived by his wife, Nancy Brown Miller and his son, Andrew Clarke (Christine) of Rochester, MN, daughter Kiera, stepsons Steven Brown (Jennifer), Minnatonka, MN, Greg Brown, Sarasota. He also leaves his step-grandchildren, Lola Brown and Archie Brown of Minnatonka.
Clarke loved reading, travel, hunting and cruising on his "Ashton Sea."
At Dr. Miller's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
