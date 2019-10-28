|
Falkner, A. John
Aug. 11, 1927 - Oct. 24, 2019
A. John Falkner, 92, of University Park, FL formerly of Decatur, MI, died on Oct. 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Tue, Oct 29, 2019, at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church, 12001 69th St. E., Parrish, FL 34219. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Church. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL.
