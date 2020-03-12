|

Manning, Aagot Skei
April 30, 1923 - March 11, 2020
Aagot Skei Manning, loving mother of Ann, Henry, and Ivar passed away peacefully at home in Sarasota. She enjoyed travel, theater, reading, movies, and playing bridge. She was born in Sandnes, Norway and moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1951. She is survived by her three children, daughter in law Patty, grandsons Christopher and Ivar Jr. and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, the Sons of Norway, and attended many performances and volunteered at the Asolo Theater. She will be laid to rest at the Hoyland Church Cemetery in Sandnes, Norway.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020