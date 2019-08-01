|
Kurtnacker, Aaron C.
Dec. 3, 1951 - Jul. 30, 2019
Aaron C. Kurtnacker, 67, passed away July 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents, H.C. and Wanda Kurtnacker.
Survived by two sisters, Glenda Daniels and Cheryl McCarroll both of Broken Arrow, OK.
Visitation will be Tuesday 8/6/19 from 5-7PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Av., Sarasota, FL 34236.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday 8/7/19 2:00PM at the funeral home with burial in Sarasota Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
