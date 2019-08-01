Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Kurtnacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron C. Kurtnacker


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aaron C. Kurtnacker Obituary
Kurtnacker, Aaron C.
Dec. 3, 1951 - Jul. 30, 2019
Aaron C. Kurtnacker, 67, passed away July 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents, H.C. and Wanda Kurtnacker.
Survived by two sisters, Glenda Daniels and Cheryl McCarroll both of Broken Arrow, OK.
Visitation will be Tuesday 8/6/19 from 5-7PM at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, 40 N. Orange Av., Sarasota, FL 34236.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday 8/7/19 2:00PM at the funeral home with burial in Sarasota Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 1 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aaron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now