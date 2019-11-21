|
|
Cooper, Abby Lynn
May 6, 1963 - Nov 12, 2019
Abby Lynn Cooper, born in Youngstown, OH, on May 6, 1963 was an '81 graduate of Boardman High School, and received her Associates Degree from Ashland College. Abby was a resident of Sarasota, Florida since 1987, and held various jobs in the food & beverage industry in that area. Abby is survived by two sisters, Beckey Davis and Constance Snavley. Abby's parents both previously deceased is survived by her step-father, Ed Miller, who resides in Sarasota. She passed away due to a heart condition and was surrounded by friends and family with love in her final days. A celebration of life will be held Sat. Nov. 30th at 2 p.m. at Gulf Gate Moose Lodge, 6577 Superior Ave.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019