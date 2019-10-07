|
Cheesman, Ace
Oct 21, 1935 - Sept 21, 2019
Ace A. Cheesman, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019. He was 83. Ace was born October 21, 1935 in Runnemede, NJ. He was survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Cheesman, son, Howard (LeeAnn) Cheesman, daughter, Helen (Bill) Meade, granddaughter, Christy (Parker), grandson, Wesley (Brandi) and granddaughter, Ashley, great grandchildren, Shelby, Alyssa and August and a brother, Bruce.
Ace and Rosemarie moved to Florida in 1959 where they became involved in the community. They belonged to The American Legion, where Ace served as adjutant for several years, the Venice Nokomis Boat Club, and The Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Venice and Lakeport where he was a Charter Member for both and Past President of Venice Aeries. Ace worked for the City of Venice and was in charge of the building of the Venice Pavilion and the fishing pier at Starkey's. He also oversaw the dredging of the Intercoastal Water Way. He ran the movie projectors at the Tropical Drive-In in Nokomis and Gulf Theater in Venice. Ace was an accomplished building contractor and built many of the homes in Venice and Englewood. Before Ace retired, he owned Custom Vinyl Tops. Ace was a Navy Veteran. He loved being outdoors and was an avid boater, scuba diver and fisherman.
Services: A celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 601 Colonia Lane, Nokomis.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019