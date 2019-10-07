Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Ace Cheesman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ace Cheesman


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ace Cheesman Obituary
Cheesman, Ace
Oct 21, 1935 - Sept 21, 2019
Ace A. Cheesman, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Saturday September 21, 2019. He was 83. Ace was born October 21, 1935 in Runnemede, NJ. He was survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosemarie Cheesman, son, Howard (LeeAnn) Cheesman, daughter, Helen (Bill) Meade, granddaughter, Christy (Parker), grandson, Wesley (Brandi) and granddaughter, Ashley, great grandchildren, Shelby, Alyssa and August and a brother, Bruce.
Ace and Rosemarie moved to Florida in 1959 where they became involved in the community. They belonged to The American Legion, where Ace served as adjutant for several years, the Venice Nokomis Boat Club, and The Fraternal Order of Eagles, in Venice and Lakeport where he was a Charter Member for both and Past President of Venice Aeries. Ace worked for the City of Venice and was in charge of the building of the Venice Pavilion and the fishing pier at Starkey's. He also oversaw the dredging of the Intercoastal Water Way. He ran the movie projectors at the Tropical Drive-In in Nokomis and Gulf Theater in Venice. Ace was an accomplished building contractor and built many of the homes in Venice and Englewood. Before Ace retired, he owned Custom Vinyl Tops. Ace was a Navy Veteran. He loved being outdoors and was an avid boater, scuba diver and fisherman.
Services: A celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 601 Colonia Lane, Nokomis.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now