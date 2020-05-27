Abuza, Ada Mae
1920 - 5/26/2020
Maizie Abuza, 100, longtime resident of Longboat Key, FL, died at Plymouth Harbor. Born in Dayton, OH, she and her beloved husband of 71 years, Zack, previously made their homes in Dayton and Cleveland, OH. A graduate of Steele H.S., she was a loyal alumna of Wellesley College, class of 1942, and she cared deeply about her friends, family, and community.
Maizie was a dedicated presence at civic institutions wherever she lived. This included longtime docent at the Dayton Art Institute, and volunteer at Mote Marine Lab and Plymouth Harbor Library. She was an avid birder and she and Zack traveled widely.
She is survived by her three children Hayat, Robert and his wife Mardi, Richard and his wife Judith, and grandchildren, Katharine, Leah, David and Rebecca plus great-grandchildren John and Elizabeth and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was an inspiration and treasure to all who knew her.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 27 to May 31, 2020.