Chicoine, Adam

Jul 27,1956 - Nov 23, 2020

Adam Chicoine of Sarasota, FL passed away unexpectedly in his home on Nov. 21st.

Adam is the beloved son of Theresa and Armand Chicoine. He was born on July 27, 1956 in Woonsocket RI. He is survived by his mother Theresa Chicoine of Sarasota, FL.

Adam graduated from Rhode Island College with a bachelors degree in Accounting. He worked in the banking industry as a comtroller in New England as well as in FL. Adam obtained his realtor license after moving to the state of Florida achieving success and developing a notable reputation in the real estate industry. Adam was the president elect for 2021 for the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.

Adam was a friend to all and resource to many. He will always be remembered for his love of dogs and his free spirited "fly by the seat of his pants" approach to live. One of his favorite statements was: It will all work itself out in the end. Adam will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined, due to COVID.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store