|
|
|
Foil Farrell, Adelaide
Oct 4, 1928 - Mar 4, 2020
Adelaide Foil Farrell
Oct. 4, 1928 - Mar. 4, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Adelaide Foil Farrell of Sarasota entered into joy on Wed., Mar. 4, 2020.
Devoted to her family, faith, and friends, Adelaide was born and grew up in Charlotte, NC, and received a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Queens University of Charlotte. While there, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority, serving as president of her chapter, and president of Panhellenic.
Adelaide married the love of her life, Reid Farrell, just a few days after her graduation in 1950. Together they lived in New Orleans, Chicago, and Cleveland, before moving permanently to Sarasota in 1957. An avid traveler, Adelaide and Reid traversed the globe, proudly seeing all seven continents.
She was a founding member of the Junior League of Sarasota, and The Sarasota Day Nursery, now Children First. She joyfully served as a Cub and Girl Scout leader, and a reading volunteer at Southside School. She served as president of the Sarasota Chi Omega Alumni Association, Sarasota Panhellenic, and the Cotillion Club of Sarasota. She and Reid were founding members of The Field Club. Her study of family genealogy was evidenced by her membership in Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, and others.
She had been a member of the Church of the
Redeemer, & most recently St. Boniface Episcopal Church. She was a pillar and leader in both parishes, as well as with the Diocese of SW Fla.
Her greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. "Momom" to all, she is survived by her husband, Reid; their four children: Reid Farrell, Jr. (Dale Willard), Jacki Farrell Boedecker (Judson), Wayne Farrell (Trish), and Marsha Farrell Devitt (Steve); nine grandchildren: Katherine Boedecker Goodwin (Eric), Charles Farrell (Bridget), Emily Boedecker McAnally (Christopher), Adelaide Boedecker Griffin (Calvin), Mollie Farrell, Elizabeth Devitt, Reid Devitt, Graham Devitt, and Caroline Devitt; three great-grandchildren: Lillian Goodwin, William Goodwin, and Lawson McAnally, and brother-in-law Joseph Farrell (Joan).
Her funeral will be held at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, on Tuesday, March 10, at 11:30 AM. The Rt. Rev. Dabney Smith will preside. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020