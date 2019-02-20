Home

Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Light of The World International Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church
Adele S. Wiggins


Adele S. Wiggins Obituary
Wiggins, Adele S.
Apr. 19, 1931 - Feb. 14, 2019
Adele S. Wiggins, 87 of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb. 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 at Light of The World International Church. Services will be 10:00am on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 at Payne Chapel A.M.E. Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories; sons, Rev. Paul R. Wiggins and Stephen Wiggins; daughters, Jackie Swain, Joyce Bryant, Connie Henry, Robin Wiggins, and Cathy Wiggins; 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
