Adell White


1926 - 2019
Adell White Obituary
White, Adell
May 8, 1926 - June 19, 2019
Adell White, 93, of Sarasota died June 19, 2019. She is survived by son Marc White of Sarasota, son and daughter-in-law David and Shelley White of Brooklyn New York, and daughter and son-in-law Janis White and Richard Silverstein of Seattle, Washington. Grandchildren Samuel White, Jonah Silverstein, Adin Silverstein, and Miriam Silverstein. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley White.
Internment Birmingham, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice 5955 Grand Boulevard, Sarasota, Fl 34238, or Valley Village, 20830 Sherman Way, Winnetka, Ca 91306.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 2 to July 3, 2019
