|
|
Jacobs-Bernard, Adelle
Jan 21, 2020
Adelle Jacobs-Bernard passed away on Jan 21, 2020 at the age of 95 in Sarasota, FL. Adelle, born and raised in Chicago, was a retired professor of education. She is predeceased by her husband, Frederic, a brother and a sister. She is survived by 2 children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life for her at Toale Brothers, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida at 4:00 p.m. on January 24, 2020.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020