Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelle Jacobs-Bernard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelle Jacobs-Bernard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelle Jacobs-Bernard Obituary
Jacobs-Bernard, Adelle
Jan 21, 2020
Adelle Jacobs-Bernard passed away on Jan 21, 2020 at the age of 95 in Sarasota, FL. Adelle, born and raised in Chicago, was a retired professor of education. She is predeceased by her husband, Frederic, a brother and a sister. She is survived by 2 children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life for her at Toale Brothers, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota, Florida at 4:00 p.m. on January 24, 2020.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
Download Now