De La Torre, Adis "Cuca"

Mar 5, 1927 - Oct 20, 2020

Adis "Cuca" De La Torre, 93, of Sarasota, FL, FL, died on Oct 20, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Oct 30, 2020 at Jackson Funeral Residence of Jersey City (New Jersey). Funeral arrangements by: Her Loving Family. Thanks to all Sarasota County nurses and healthcare workers for always providing quality hospice care and comfortable accommodations for our beloved "Cuca".



