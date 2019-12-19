|
Feltman, Adrienne
Aug 3, 1934 - Nov 3, 2019
Adrienne Feltman, 85, passed away in her home at The Landings in Sarasota, Fla. She was the wife of her husband of 63 years, Howard, the mother of two sons, Arthur and David Feltman, and son-in-law Dale Wallington. She will be remembered for her generosity of spirit and care, showing great interest in and helpfulness to everyone she met.
Among Adrienne's passions were classical music and gardening; her flower gardens in both Sarasota and her second home in Hemlock Farms, Pa. were a source of pride and pleasure. A pianist, she loved classical music concerts; at The Landings in Sarasota, she co-founded and for 17 years led with Howard, The Landings Learning Group, a musical performance and lecture series.
Her community engagement in Florida continued a tradition she began in Oradell, N.J., where she long resided, raised her children, and led the PTO, the board of education of Temple Sholom, and was active in Women's American ORT and Hadassah.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, Adrienne's Jewish heritage played an important role in her identity. She read widely on the subjects of Judaism and Israel, worshipped in Sarasota at the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism and Temple Emanuel, and in Pennsylvania at Temple Beth Israel.
An unapologetic liberal, she supported numerous such causes and campaigned vigorously, even in her later years, for the Democratic Party and its candidates. She campaigned for Barack Obama in both his presidential campaigns, sometimes in inhospitable territory.
The mother of two gay sons, Adrienne warmly embraced the gay community, welcoming new gay and lesbian friends into her circle of friends. Along with her husband Howard and dear friends Al and Evelyn Clark, Adrienne played a leadership role organizing the AIDS Seder, known as the Seder of Hope, that was held for many years at Temple Sinai in Sarasota.
Until her illness recurred, she played tennis weekly and enjoyed dining out with her family.
She was predeceased by her loving parents to whom she was devoted, Jack and Bertha Bernstein, her brother Robert, mother-in-law Mathilda Feltman and brothers-in-law Alvin Feltman and Dr. Saul Sanders.
Adrienne was a graduate of the University of Connecticut, majoring in English. She held a number of responsible posts, as English teacher, community college administrator and district aide to U.S. Congressman Andy Maguire (D-N.J.). She capped her career as Executive Director of the Health and Welfare Council of Bergen County, N.J.
She is survived by Howard, her sons, her son-in-law, her sister-in-law Elinor Sanders, nieces, nephews, and their children, whom she adored. There is no funeral, but there will be a memorial and concert on Sunday, January 5th at 1:30 p.m. at The Landings Racquet Club.
Gifts in her memory can be made to the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS) or the International Rescue Committee.
