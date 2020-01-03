|
Kuerschner, Aglaia, "Pat"
May 9, 1945 - November 17, 2019
Pat died peacefully with her loving husband by her side. She was born in the Bronx, NY, the only child of Grace and Demosthenes Spiros Bouclis. Her family lived in the Riverdale section where she attended elementary school, and subsequently the Bronx High School of Science. Upon graduation she completed her education with Phi Beta Kappa honors at Hunter College (City University of New York). She was recruited by IBM to enter the burgeoning field of programming.
She participated in the leading edge of the computer industry of the 1950s. Her talents were brought to the foreground in developing computer programs to modernize the trucking industry by controlling and scheduling fleets of trucks. Pat married Walter Kuerschner on Jan 20, 1973. Walter later joined Pat in a task force developing a real time series of financial programs designed to be used in IBM branches throughout the world. Upon completion of this assignment she was selected to be a manager of a group of programmers.
Upon retirement in 1988 Pat and Walt were attracted by the ideal climate of Sarasota, FL. This allowed them to participate in many outdoor activities from walking the grounds of the Landings, swimming at local beaches, as well as playing tennis. Pat also enjoyed dinner and dancing with wonderful friends.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, Pat is survvied by her cousins Basil (and Maria) Economou and Cathleen (and Robert) D'Amico (nee Ford); and her goddaughters Jennifer Dawson (nee Economou) and Penny Michelis (nee Skelos).
Pat loved animals and avidly watched the online programs Wildlife Center of Virginia and the Maximilian Schnauzers. Donations in Pat's memory can be made to these organizations.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by Toale Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory, 6903 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.
