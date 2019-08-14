Home

Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
Aida Pyle


1941 - 2019
Aida Pyle Obituary
Pyle, Aida
Oct 20, 1941 - Aug 11, 2019
Aida Pyle, 77, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died on Aug 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10am to 10:45am on Aug 19, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Services will be held at 11am on Aug 19, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (PalmsMemorial.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019
