|
|
|
Pyle, Aida
Oct 20, 1941 - Aug 11, 2019
Aida Pyle, 77, of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, died on Aug 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10am to 10:45am on Aug 19, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Services will be held at 11am on Aug 19, 2019 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (PalmsMemorial.com).
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019