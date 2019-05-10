|
|
Bankemper, (Hofstetter), Betty Loraine, aka.; Mom - Boo Boo
February 15, 1930 - April 30, 2019
Betty Loraine Bankemper, 89, of Sarasota, FL., passed away peacefully on the morning of April 30th, 2019.
Betty was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 15th, 1930 and graduated from Withrow High School. She met the love of her life and married Charles E. Bankemper on May 15th, 1951. They would have been married 68 years this month.
She worked for a short period of time at Cincinnati Bell, as an operator, but felt it more important to stay at home and raise her sons. Throughout the years, cars, music, baseball, sports and school were the standard activities. Raising four boys was no easy task and with so many different interests, hobbies and friends, the house was always full of kids. It didn't matter what time it was, she was always doing something for someone and always made everybody feel welcome.
Her guidance was honest, heartfelt and solid. When she spoke everyone listened, not just out of respect, but because her peaceful and calming demeanor made you feel comfortable and gave confidence that you would make the right decision; all you had to do was talk to her.
Our mother was one of the most caring, loving and supportive people we will ever know and everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her realized what a great person she was.
Our mother was a Saint. God Bless You Mom. You will always be in our thoughts, prayers and hearts. Thank you for everything. We Love You and we will all miss you.
Betty is preceded in death by her mother, Anna Hofstetter; father, Edward Hofstetter and brother, Bob Hofstetter (wife Fran).
Betty is survived by her husband, Charles E. Bankemper; her sons, Craig (wife Phyllis, daughters, Tina and Tammy), Chuck, Eddie (wife Maria), Jeff and her grandchildren, Tyler and Troy.
In addition she is also survived by her brother, Edward (wife Maria) Hofstetter and her sister in law, Patty (husband Jeff) Walter.
A private family service was held in Sarasota, Florida.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to;
In Memory of Betty Bankemper, The Springs at
Lake Pointe Woods, 3280 Lake Pointe Dr. Sarasota, FL. 34231
The proceeds will go towards the Staff and Facility; they took excellent care of our Mother.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 10 to May 12, 2019