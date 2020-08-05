1/1
Al Jenkins
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Al's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenkins, Al
Dec 12, 1965 - Aug 1, 2020
Mr. Al V. Jenkins entered into rest on August 2nd, 2020. Viewing of the body will be at Jones Funeral Home on Friday, Aug 7, 2020 from 6-8PM. Masks & social distancing are required. Rev. Dr. Adrian Langston will officiate a private graveside homegoing service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Aug 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Al is preceded in death by his late mother Linda Black Turner, his father Ike Jenkins, and his grandfather Rev. Earl Black, Sr.
Survivors include his daughter, Alexzandria Jenkins (Christopher), son, Dylan Jenkins; sisters, Alma Jenkins & Constance King (Atlanta, GA), brother, James Matthew Turner, nephews, Sean Flowers & Lynden Carter (Atlanta, GA), nieces, Keiontay Ellington, Nacole Robinson, Somaiya Turner, Jamiyla Turner, and Cali Turner. Al also leaves behind a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved