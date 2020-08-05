Jenkins, Al

Dec 12, 1965 - Aug 1, 2020

Mr. Al V. Jenkins entered into rest on August 2nd, 2020. Viewing of the body will be at Jones Funeral Home on Friday, Aug 7, 2020 from 6-8PM. Masks & social distancing are required. Rev. Dr. Adrian Langston will officiate a private graveside homegoing service at Woodlawn Cemetery on Aug 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

Al is preceded in death by his late mother Linda Black Turner, his father Ike Jenkins, and his grandfather Rev. Earl Black, Sr.

Survivors include his daughter, Alexzandria Jenkins (Christopher), son, Dylan Jenkins; sisters, Alma Jenkins & Constance King (Atlanta, GA), brother, James Matthew Turner, nephews, Sean Flowers & Lynden Carter (Atlanta, GA), nieces, Keiontay Ellington, Nacole Robinson, Somaiya Turner, Jamiyla Turner, and Cali Turner. Al also leaves behind a host of cousins, great nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.



