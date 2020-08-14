1/1
Goff, Alan Mills
Jul 17, 1947 - Aug 12, 2020
Alan Mills Goff died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from spinal injuries resulting from a fall at his home in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. Alan is survived by his wife, Heidi Hubbard Goff, also of Lakewood Ranch; his son Stuart Mills Goff, Stuart's wife Patricia and their daughter Alyce Ann of Durango, CO.
Born on July 17, 1947 during Rodeo Days in Cheyenne WY, Alan Goff lived his youth in Denver with his parents, Jane Mills Goff and Richard Goff. He met Heidi at Colorado State University and they were married in 1974. During their working years, he was an Architectural Hardware Consultant with his own consulting business living in Denver, Los Angeles, and Summit NJ. The Goffs moved to Sarasota in 2005 from Brewster NY where Alan still has dear friends.
Beloved by a large family as Uncle Alan, he is also survived by close family members, sister Caroline Maddox, her husband Robert Maddox and their children Jeffrey Maddox of Litchfield CT; Sarah Rogers of Oxford England, Elena Maddox, Steamboat Springs CO. brothers-in-law Arleigh Hubbard, Neenah WI and John and Patricia Hubbard, Windsor WI.
Alan was very close to his Florida family, sister-in-law Mary Claire Werther, Cortez Fl, niece Amy Claire Welch, Tampa and her children Morgan Truley Blackburn, Bradenton, and Mitchell E. Burgess, St. Petersburg, and their families. His wife, family and friends were what he loved most along with his love of travel, which Alan and Heidi did extensively prior to the onset of the pandemic. He is very loved and his loss will change our world.
Alan will be cremated at Toale Brothers. There will not be a visitation. Instead there will be a Celebration of Life post-Covid. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or a charity of your choice will be appreciated.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Bradenton Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
