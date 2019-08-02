|
Lauderdale, Alan P.
May 9, 1951 - July 28, 2019
On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Alan P. Lauderdale, husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away at the age of 68 years. Al will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Elizabeth, and their children, Joseph and Julie (Duke), by his grandchildren, Joseph Alan and Emmalie Marie, and his brother, Daniel. Al will also be forever remembered by his extended family and dear friends.
Al was born and raised in Miami, Florida and resided in Venice, Florida for the past 12 years. He worked many years as a general superintendent for underground construction while living in Miami. After moving to Venice he started his own business, Al's Paradise Pool Service.
He served three years as a Marine in Vietnam, including three tours of duty. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest.
Services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12:30pm at Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Al's name to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 159 in Venice, Florida.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019