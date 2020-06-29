Alan Rubin
1949 - 2020
Rubin, Alan
Mar 1, 1949 - Jun 6, 2020
Alan Magil Rubin, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania passed away on June 6, 2020 after a short battle with Leukemia at 71 years old. A long-time resident of Philadelphia, Alan moved to Sarasota, Florida in 2015, where he lost his battle with cancer.
Alan was born on March 1, 1949 and was the son of Alan Rubin Sr. and Helen Metz Rubin of Philadelphia. Alan was the oldest of three brothers— Stephen Rubin of Philadelphia, and Blake Rubin of Bethesda, Maryland. Alan attended Friends' Central School, where he was captain of the tennis team, and then went onto Upsala University in East Orange, New Jersey and graduated in 1972. Alan did graduate work in molecular biology after college and then married and moved to Rydal, Pennsylvania and had two children.
After graduate school in 1986, Alan worked as a senior science writer for a medical advertising firm and was eventually made creative director. Alan worked with many large clients and was considered a force within the medical advertising community in Philadelphia. He later remarried and had another child and moved to Queen Village in Philadelphia.
After a time, Alan changed his career direction and opened a specialty foods shop in Manayunk as he was always a dedicated and prolific cook. After a few years running "Village Spices," he then moved to Florida to retire in 2015. Alan always had a passion for the beach—
he grew up and spent many summers on Long Beach Island, New Jersey, so moving to Florida was a natural progression. He had some of his happiest times on LBI where he taught his children to bodysurf and swim in the ocean. Alan also had a love of music, which he imparted to his children, and could often be found playing Pink Floyd's "Animals," throughout the house on a Saturday morning, while cooking something delicious in the kitchen for his kids.
Alan was a devoted father and has three grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Margot Rae Ramsay of Sun Valley, Idaho; Douglas Seth Rubin of Manhattan, New York; and Erica Helene Rubin, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania as well as his three grandchildren: Angus Robert Ramsay, Ford Benjamin Ramsay and Georgia Rae Ramsay.
A private ceremony will be held when the current situation allows.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
