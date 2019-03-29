|
|
Somerville, Alan W
Alan W. Somerville, 94, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his home in Sarasota, Florida, with his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy Somerville, by his side. Alan was born January 19, 1925, to Blanche and Allen Somerville in Poughkeepsie, New York, He spent much of his life on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where he enjoyed a 40-year career as a HVAC designer and project manager. Alan was also affiliated with many community and career-related organizations throughout his life. When not working you could find Alan at the tennis court or golf course. He was a true gentleman with a deep, abiding love for his family and friends. He possessed a wonderful sense of humor and had a knack for story-telling. His talents didn't stop there. He could draw and create a myriad of delightful cartoon characters. He also loved to sing and play the piano. Surviving are his children, Steven Somerville of Cape Cod, MA, Lori Somerville of East Haven, CT, and Karri Allrich of Austin, TX. He is also survived by four grandchildren to whom he was deeply devoted and was very proud of their many accomplishments, Courtney Somerville, Brendan Somerville, Colin Allrich, and Alex Allrich. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Jeanne Weaver, of Flat Rock, NC. Services will be privately held in Sarasota, FL, and on Cape Cod. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019