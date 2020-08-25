Zanyk, Alan

Mar 16, 1943 - Aug 3, 2020

Alan Joseph Zanyk Sr., 77.

Graduated Euclid high school 1961.

Machinist/floor manager National Acme Manufacturing of Cleveland. Ohio. Plant manager Easley South Carolina.

Engineer/ Car Tinkerer, All around handyman.

Retired to Sarasota Florida in 1982 as owner of Royal Paint Company.

Respected husband, son of John and Jennie, Brother to John and Gayle. Al was also a beloved cousin, Uncle and

Great Uncle of many.

Survived by, Joanne Zanyk, father of sons Alan J Zanyk Junior, Mark Sean Zanyk. Grandfather of

Danielle and Sean and Great Grandfather of Ivy. He also leaves behind many friends. Al was kind and caring man.

All of his family and friends will sincerely miss his presence.

Given the current COVID-19 epidemic, Al's ashes will be held by the family until such time as a gathering can be held

at the gravesite of his parents.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store