Ayers, Albert
June 17, 1940 - July 9, 2019
Albert Ayers Jr, 79, of Sarasota died peacefully in his sleep on July 9, 2019. He was the first born to Albert & Loyce Ayers in Tampa on June 17, 1940. Albert grew up on Davis Island in South Tampa just five houses away from his lifelong sweetheart Annette Kelley Ayers. They both attended HB Plant High School as well as state colleges. Married for over fifty years Albert and Annette had two daughters Kelley Ann and Katheren, with whom they have always remained very close. After leaving Davis Island they moved to Casey Key and then Bird Key, always having lived on an island!
Albert was like a big kid and loved by all! He truly loved life and most days you could find him on the tennis court or on one of his 18 boats he owned throughout his life. Albert was an avid sportsman and shared his love of the water, boats, and sports with his girls and wife.
Albert was a successful entrepreneur and self-employed his whole life, bringing his entire family into the real estate business as his last career. Albert was very well known and well thought of throughout the Tampa Bay and the Sarasota areas. Albert and Annette also have a home in Lineville, NC at The Grandfather Golf & Country Club where they spend the summer months.
Most importantly, Albert was a loving husband and wonderful father that will be greatly missed. He leaves behind his wife, Annette K. Ayers, daughter Kelley Ann Ayers, daughter Katheren Ayers and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Allyn Ayers.
Services will be held at 2PM on July 18, 2019 at the St. Armand's Key Lutheran Church located at 40 Adams Dr, Sarasota Fl 34236. Right on St Armand's Circle. Pastor Robert Mursch presiding.
Arrangements by Toale Brothers, Downtown Sarasota. The family requests in lieu of flowers please make a donation, in Albert's name if you wish, to The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Tidewell Hospice Sarasota or the St. Armand's Key Lutheran Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 12 to July 14, 2019