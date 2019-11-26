|
|
Devine, Albert "Andy"
Jul 26, 1969 - Nov 21, 2019
Albert "Andy" Devine was born in Sarasota, FL on July 26, 1969. Andy unexpectedly passed away in his home on November 21, 2019. He graduated from the University of West Florida and went on to work as a computer programmer. Andy was a family man, a hard worker, and a goofball - forever sitting at the kid's table. "Handy Andy" always had a project to tinker with and always had the Red Sox game on.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Michelle and his parents, Albert & Jean. He is survived by his children, Mackenzie and Andrew; siblings, Mark, Anna, and David; sister-in-law, Lisa; brother-in-law, George; and best friend, Fenway. The rest of Andy's loving family will keep his memory alive every day.
The visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. with the service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home South, 100 Beverly Pkwy is entrusted with the arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019