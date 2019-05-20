|
Banker, Albert J.
Oct 23, 1942 - May 16, 2019
Born in Rochester, New York on Oct 23, 1942. Moved to Florida in the early 90s. Was a loving husband to Virginia Banker (RIP).
Survived by his loving children and families; Christopher and Amy Banker of Rochester, NY children Jeremy, Justin and Kyle (Ashley); Margaret and Tom Furno of Sarasota, FL; Michelle and Steven Hackenjos of Tampa, FL with child William; Betsy and Drew Knapke of Tampa, FL with child Christina (Brian); Tammy Kingdollar of Batavia, NY with children Erica, Jacob and Rebecca. Also surviving are great grandchildren Bryan Skeckler III of Englewood, FL; Jayden and Bella of Rochester, NY; best friends Jim and Shirley of Sarasota FL
Albert retired from General Motors in 1992 then moved to FL where he and his beloved wife were caretakers who ran their own company for 20 years taking care of the elderly out of their own home. He also had his landscaping business in Venice and Sarasota. He enjoyed his family time with his children and grand children. He loved music, gambling, hallmark movies and especially watching the western channel.
Memorial contributions, in Albert's name may be directed to: Tidewell Hospice House, 5957 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2019