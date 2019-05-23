|
|
Jewett, Albert
Aug 11, 1918 - May 17, 2019
Albert Gilman Jewett (Al), age 100, of Venice, Florida, passed away peacefully at his home on May 17, 2019. Al was born in Madison, Maine on August 11, 1918 and grew up in Skowhegan, Maine. In 1942 he enlisted in the US Army and served until early 1946, receiving the American Theater Campaign Ribbon. After World War II, he resided in Farmingdale, NY, and was involved in the finance and banking industry in New York City, including several years at the former World Trade Center. Al was a loyal member of Knights of Columbus for many years, and loved the game of bowling. He was preceded in death by his son, Albert Carmine Jewett and wife of 38 years, Anna Santorello Jewett.
After the 1985 death of wife Anna, he met and became the beloved companion of Ruth M. Gilkey for 30 years, who passed away in 2018. He is survived by nephew David DiCasa and his wife Victoria of Venice, FL, their family and many other nieces and nephews. Ruth's children, son Michael Gilkey (passed away in 2012), daughter-in-law Kathy, daughter Darlene Hodges (Ken), daughter Rebecca Moody (Ralph), son Dennis Gilkey (Debbie), and their families also shared many good times and memories with Al and Ruth.
Al will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. A private family burial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota 34238, or to honor Ruth's great-grandson Benjamin (deceased 2017 at age 9), who was beloved by them both, to the Benjamin Gilkey Fund for Innovative Pediatric Cancer Research, c/o The Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, 500 Seventh Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 23 to May 26, 2019