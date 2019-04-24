|
Phillips, Albert
Aug 20, 1935 - Apr 15, 2019
It is with deep sadness that the family of Albert John ("Jack") Phillips, Jr. announces his passing on April 15, 2019, at the age of 83 after a long battle with cancer.
Jack is survived by three sons, John (Faith), Edward (Constance) and Christopher, three grandchildren, Jack, Elana and Jessica and two step grandchildren, Samantha and Matthew. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Elaine, and by his sister, Priscilla.
Jack was born August 20, 1935, in Plainfleld, NJ. He attended the Berkshire School in Massachusetts. He then did undergraduate studies at Cornell University where he also played football. Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Having lived much of his life in New Jersey, Jack and his wife Elaine moved to the Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club community in Sarasota Florida in 1997. He was a skilled bridge-player, an avid angler, and a passionate golfer.
Family and friends will be invited to gather at Stoneybrook later in the year for a celebration of Jack's life.
Memorial donations in memory of Jack may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238 or at www.tidewellhospice.org.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019