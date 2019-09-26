|
McFadyen Jr. , Albert Rogers
Nov 10, 1957 - Sept 19, 2019
Albert R. McFadyen, Jr, born at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in 1957, was proud to be a Sarasota native whose family settled in this beautiful area in the 1920's. After a prolonged illness, Al, at age 61, graduated to heaven on September 19, 2019 while under the gentle care of Tidewell Hospice. He was preceded in death by his parents Albert R McFadyen Sr & Ann E (Hart) McFadyen and his brother David P McFadyen. Al is survived by his sister, Beth Ann Boyer and her husband Doug, as well as dozens of cousins, uncles & aunts and many friends. Al, who was retired, said his favorite careers were when he was either in the kitchen or fixing a computer. Always known for his smile and sense of humor, Al was most happy while cooking, sharing recipes, fishing, playing darts, volunteering at church, and cheering on the Florida Gators! Memorial Services will be at 2:00pm on Saturday, November 9th at First Presbyterian Church of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019