Thistle, Albert (Al)
Albert E. (Al) Thistle (76), passed away Friday Oct 18, surrounded by his family.
Al was born in Boston and lived on Cape Cod before moving with his family to Sarasota thirty years ago. Coaching Little League baseball for many years in Sarasota, Al is survived by his wife Vicki Lynn; sons, Kevin; Jeffrey (Sarah) of Sarasota, and Brad (Kelsey) of Bradenton. Siblings: Janice of Hyannis, Ma; Gary (Peggy) of Sarasota; and Betty (Mark) of Vineyard Haven, Ma as well as many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is being planned.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019