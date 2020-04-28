|
|
Webel, Albert
Oct 18, 1929 - Apr 16, 2020
Albert J. Webel, 90, of Sarasota passed away at Harbor Chase of Sarasota on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born in New York City on October 18, 1929, to Jacob and Katherina Judt Webel. He received a BA degree from Hunter College in New York City in June of 1947 with a major in Mathematics. Mr. Webel served in the U.S. Army from January 15, 1952 through Jan 14, 1954 and continued to serve with the Army Reserves until 1960. He married Gloria Coombes on February 13, 1976. He worked as a manager for 40 plus years with AT&T. He was an avid tennis player who played several times a week up until a few months before his passing.
Mr. Webel was preceded in death by his wife Gloria on November 2, 2019; his parents; and sister, Martha Fix.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Carol Albrecht (Robert) and Paul Webel (Eileen); five grandchildren, Jennifer Armstrong, Katy Armstrong, Anthony Albrecht, Katyln Webel, and Julianne Webel; three great-grandchildren; Jordan Hooks, Jayden Hooks, and Jada Armstrong.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Lutheran Church, 8010 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34240 or www.newlifesarasota.org.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and placement at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020