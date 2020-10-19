Pointer, Alberta "Bebe"
May 8, 1935 - Oct 17, 2020
Alberta "Bebe" Pointer, 85, passed away at her home in Venice, FL on October 17, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1935 in Pittsburgh, PA to Theodore E. Lewis Sr. and Irene Czerwinsky Lewis.
Alberta was a bank teller at Wachovia Bank in Venice, FL for over 30 years. She enjoyed ceramics and knitting.
She is preceded in death by her sister Helen Czarnecki and brother Theodore E. Lewis Jr.
Alberta is survived by her daughters Michele (Charles) Rock and Colleen Troiani, son William J. Pointer, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and sister Genevieve Modecki.
