Martin , Aldine A.
Oct 14, 1929 - Feb 27, 2020
Aldine A. Martin, age 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Cissna Park, IL on Oct. 14, 1929 to Louie & Nettie Knapp. Aldine married Richard Martin on May 22, 1949 & they were together for 61 years. Aldine and Richard resided in Bloomington, IL then moved to Sarasota, FL in 1974. She was a mother of seven wonderful children.
Aldine dedicated her life to her faith and her family. She was a devoted christian and a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Aldine was passionate about baking and providing meals for those in need. Her greatest passion was taking care of her family.
She is survived by her children James (Donna) Martin, Jeanise Frank, Kathleen Hinegardner, Carol (Tom) Yost, Patricia (Lance Wycoff) Sullivan, Rodney Martin, and Douglas (Donna) Martin; 10 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Martin & her only sister Doloris Luhrsen.
There will be a visitation at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Ave, Sarasota FL) on March 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and a funeral service at Apostolic Christian Church (333 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL) on March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020