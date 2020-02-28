Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Resources
More Obituaries for Aldine Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aldine A. Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aldine A. Martin Obituary
Martin , Aldine A.
Oct 14, 1929 - Feb 27, 2020
Aldine A. Martin, age 90, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Cissna Park, IL on Oct. 14, 1929 to Louie & Nettie Knapp. Aldine married Richard Martin on May 22, 1949 & they were together for 61 years. Aldine and Richard resided in Bloomington, IL then moved to Sarasota, FL in 1974. She was a mother of seven wonderful children.
Aldine dedicated her life to her faith and her family. She was a devoted christian and a member of the Apostolic Christian Church. Aldine was passionate about baking and providing meals for those in need. Her greatest passion was taking care of her family.
She is survived by her children James (Donna) Martin, Jeanise Frank, Kathleen Hinegardner, Carol (Tom) Yost, Patricia (Lance Wycoff) Sullivan, Rodney Martin, and Douglas (Donna) Martin; 10 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard Martin & her only sister Doloris Luhrsen.
There will be a visitation at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park (170 Honore Ave, Sarasota FL) on March 2, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and a funeral service at Apostolic Christian Church (333 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL) on March 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now