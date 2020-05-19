Alex Chavez
1956 - 2020
Chavez, Alex
Jun 19, 1956 - May 13, 2020
Alejandro "Alex" Chavez Marcos, long time resident of Sarasota, Florida, passed away May 13, 2020 at the age of 67.

Alex was born on June 19, 1952 in Havana, Cuba to Silvio Chavez and Elena Marcos. He moved to Puerto Rico in 1961, where he attended the Jesuit school San Ignacio de Loyola and the University of Puerto Rico. After moving to Miami in 1981, Alex earned his bachelor's degree in history from the University of South Florida. On December 3, 1994, he married his love, Joyce Canterbury, and moved to the West Coast of Florida.

Alex worked in the insurance industry for 39 years. He also worked as the Business Development Director for the Florida chapter of Common Cause, and as a substitute teacher in Manatee County Public Schools.

An active member and leader in several civic and business organizations, Alex served as the president of the Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce, president of the Latin American Association of Insurance Agents, and Region VI Chairman of the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He served as a commissioner for the City of West Miami in the late 1980s.

Alex was previously Chairman of the South Manatee County Community Redevelopment Advisory Board and a member of the Leadership Council for Take Stock in Children of Manatee County. He was a board member of Visible Men Academy of Manatee County from 2013-2016.

Alex was an avid scuba diver for many years and a talented musician, most recently playing bass in the band Blue Phoenix. Alex's personality was larger than life and he is remembered as a fun-loving person who cared deeply about social issues.

Preceded in death by his father, Silvio, and his mother, Elena, Alex is survived by his wife, Joyce, his sister, Silvia, two nieces, and several step-grandchildren.

In lieu of a funeral service, his family will gather virtually to celebrate his life. Flowers or donations may be sent to 6617 Cheswick Street, Sarasota, FL 34243.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 19 to May 24, 2020.
