McGarry, Alexander
Nov 26, 2019
Alexander A. McGarry, Jr., 92 of Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on November 26, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Alexander Sr., and his sister Irene, he is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years Marion McGarry, daughters Patricia McGarry, Gail (Rick) MacAulay of St. Petersburg, Jane (Tim) Beattie, and his beloved grandsons Carson and Dalton Beattie who are students at the University of Florida.
Alex grew up in West Orange, New Jersey where he delivered newspapers on his bicycle and raised chickens to sell fresh eggs to his neighbors during the Great Depression. On his 17th birthday, just 9 days after D-Day, Alex enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He took a test, scored 100% and became a radioman. Alex learned Morse code, was assigned to the USS Chicago, a heavy cruiser, and headed off to the war in the Pacific. During his time aboard, the Chicago participated in the initial occupation of Japan which terminated World War II.
After the war ended, Alex returned to West Orange and attended night school to get his GED. On June 14, 1946, he accompanied Marion to her senior prom at West Orange High School. It was their first date. Alex went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Business from Seton Hall University under the GI Bill.
On January 8, 1955, he and Marion were married and moved to their brand new home in Whippany, New Jersey. Alex's career was as a Criminal Investigator with the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), of the Department of Justice. He served on the New Jersey Strike Force, as the INS representative, for 8.5 years. In 1978, Alex retired and moved his family to Sarasota, which he and Marion had visited during their honeymoon in 1955. In 1979, Alex received the US Attorney General's Distinguished Service Award, one of the Department of Justice's highest honors.
In his 41 years of retirement in Sarasota, Alex enjoyed numerous cruises (he always joked that the food was much better than when he was cruising on the Chicago!), building and flying remote-controlled airplanes, collecting model trains and enjoying senior coffees at McDonalds with his buddies. He also had a life-long interest in ham radio.
Alex was a Catholic, a man of integrity, a loving husband, wonderful father and proud grandfather.
His family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Colonial Park and Tidewell Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.
A service will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 11:00 AM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL, 34231. Interment will follow at 12:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019