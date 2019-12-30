|
Paderewski,
Alexander "Sandy"
Oct. 31, 1950 - Dec. 26, 2019
Alexander "Sandy" Paderewski was born on October 31, 1950, lived his entire life in Sarasota, Florida, and passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by family. Sandy graduated from Asheville School in 1968 and received a Bachelor's Degree from Duke University in 1972. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from Mercer University in 1975 and spent his career practicing law in Sarasota.
Above all else, Sandy was a loving father and loyal husband. The love for his family was rivaled only by his love of Duke basketball, Gator football and, unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He was predeceased by his parents Percy Paderewski and Leah Goodman. He is survived by his beloved wife Marilyn and his sons Maxwell (Pardeis Heidari) and Samuel Paderewski.
Graveside services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Temple Beth Sholom Cemetery, 901 Circus Blvd Sarasota, Florida 34232.
Sandy was passionately supportive of his Alma Mater, Asheville School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandy's name to Asheville School (https://www.ashevilleschool.org/giving/make-a-gift-online). To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019