Racho, Alexandria "Sandy"
Aug. 4, 1934 - Mar, 23, 2019
Alexandria "Sandy" Racho, 84, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Trenton, MI, died on Mar, 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mar. 27,2019, at Shannon Funeral Homes Westview, 5610 Manatee Ave W Bradenton, FL. Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Mar. 27, 2019. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Home Westview. Condolences can be placed online at www.shannonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
