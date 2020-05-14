Alfred A. Laughery
1970 - 2020
Laughery, Alfred A.
Jan 05, 1970 - May 08, 2020
Alfred A. Laughery, 50, of Bradenton, Florida, died on May 08, 2020. Services will be held at 10:30 AM on May 15, 2020 at Garden Mausoleum at Palms Memorial Park. Graveside service will be Live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/RobertToaleAndSons. Funeral arrangements by: Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
