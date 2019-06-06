|
Adam, Jr., Alfred Albert
June 8, 1934 - June 3, 2019
Alfred Albert Adam, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019, at his home in Venice, Florida, surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Al was born on June 8, 1934, in New London, Connecticut. He was married to his loving wife Ellie for 64 years. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Lou Stegner.
Al and Ellie moved to Vernon, Connecticut, where they raised their four children. Al was very active in his community as President of the Vernon Rotary Club where he won the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Al also established the Vernon Friends of Music, coached his son's Little League team, and spent an inordinate amount of time driving to hockey practices. He was their greatest cheerleader. In 1999, Al and Ellie moved to Venice. They became very involved members of Our Lady of Lourdes Church where he organized the Blue Mass and were Stewardship Leaders. Al was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council #9924, he was a Grand Knight and a District Warden. Al, along with Ellie, was very talented at creating crafts and loved attended craft shows. They also enjoyed working at the Elections office in Venice for many years. More than anything, Al loved his family. He leaves his children; Cindy Adam; Kathy and Bill St. Jean; Chuck and Deb Adam and Mary Ellen and Bob Ryan. Al adored his grandchildren; Kim and John Kwak, Kristina and Pat Massino, Ashley Adam and her fiancé Eric Tamiso, Jennifer Ryan, Melissa Adam and her fiancé Max Steinbreck, Meagan Ryan, Lindsay Adam, and Allie Adam as well as his great grandchildren, Gianna Massino, Alexandra Kwak, Antonia Massino, and Matthew Kwak. Al also leaves behind his nephews, Bob, Tom and Tim Stegner, niece Louise Fullam and brother in-law Ralph Stegner. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the Backpack Program at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Venice, FL., Knights of Columbus #9942, Our Lady of Lourdes, 1301 Center Road, Venice, FL 34292, Attn: Jim Palermo.
A celebration of Al's life will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Venice, Florida, on June 10th at 10:00 A.M. A reception will immediately follow in the church hall.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 6 to June 7, 2019