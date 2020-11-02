Johnson, Alfred Carrington
Jul 11, 1931 - Sep 22, 2020
On September 22, 2020, Alfred Carrington Johnson, 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, surrounded by his family. Alfred was born in Flushing, NY to Carrington Alfred Johnson and Helen Tauer Johnson. He grew up in New Jersey in one of the first planned communities in the nation where he was a competitive swimmer and a Boy Scout, achieving the rank of Eagle. He attended Lehigh University and left to volunteer for Korea, delaying his graduation as an Electrical Engineer two years.
After graduation in 1956, he worked for Hazeltine Corporation as a contract technical representative with the Navy in the radar program which gave him many opportunities to travel. He met his wife Thelma Ann while skiing in Kitzbuhel, Austria. And he continued their love of travel, taking his young family on many adventures by plane and boat. He loved camping, skiing, sailing and flying. He was a licensed private pilot, a boat owner, and was able to fulfill his boyhood dream of sailing his own boat across the Atlantic.
In the early 1970's, he joined his brother Franklyn, who preceded him in death, as owners of Clarkson & Ford Company, compounding industrial lubricants. They also owned a plane together, and purchased land in Maine with the intention of preserving woodland. After retiring in 2005, he resided in Waretown, NJ until 2015 when he moved to Sarasota, Florida
e is survived by his wife Thelma Ann (Gore), by his sons Richard (Karen) and Fredrick (Pam); his daughter Patricia (Tom) Hunnewell, his granddaughters Kayla, Nicole, and Ella; his sister-in-law Catherine Johnson and nephews Franklyn and Stephen.
Donations may be made in memory of Alfred Johnson to Appalachian Mountain Club, 10 City Square, Boston, MA 02129 or via their website www.outdoors.org/honor-memorial-gift