Herald Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
For more information about
Alfred Pascale
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Pascale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Cosmo Pascale

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alfred Cosmo Pascale Obituary
Pascale, Alfred Cosmo
Aug. 23, 1924 - Apr. 20, 2019
Alfred Cosmo Pascale of Sarasota, FL formerly of Providence, RI passed away on Apr. 20, 2019 at the age of 94.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Virginia Pascale.
Al retired as a professor emeritus from the Department of Human Development at the University of Rhode Island. He also maintain a clinical psychology private practice.
Al will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Download Now