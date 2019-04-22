|
Pascale, Alfred Cosmo
Aug. 23, 1924 - Apr. 20, 2019
Alfred Cosmo Pascale of Sarasota, FL formerly of Providence, RI passed away on Apr. 20, 2019 at the age of 94.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Virginia Pascale.
Al retired as a professor emeritus from the Department of Human Development at the University of Rhode Island. He also maintain a clinical psychology private practice.
Al will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 7900 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34241.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019