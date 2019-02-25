|
Singelais, Alfred J. Jr. "Fred"
Oct 16, 1931 - Feb 22, 2019
Alfred J. Singelais Jr., aged 87, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Medford, Massachusetts on October 16, 1931 to Mary Vincent and Alfred J. "Sharky" Singelais. Fred was a loyal member of Teamsters Local 25 and served as a Business Agent for the union. He was a great storyteller and chef who loved entertaining, boating, and golfing. He is survived by his wife, Nancy D. Singelais of Venice, Florida; his daughters Susan Beaulieu, Diane Poirier, and Jamie Singelais, all of Massachusetts; his stepsons Martin Lowney of Colorado, Daniel Lowney, and Brendan Lowney, both of Massachusetts. Fred was predeceased by his wife Karen Bahrman Singelais and his stepson Stephen Lowney. He was the beloved grandfather and great grandfather to many. His legendary humor and warmth will be missed by a wealth of family and friends from Massachusetts, Lake Winnipesaukee, NH, Venice, FL, and across the US. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to South County Food Pantry, 247 Center Court Venice, FL 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019